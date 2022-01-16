Mabrey scores 24, No. 20 Irish women top No. 21 Tar Heels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dara Mabrey hit a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points in her 100th career start and No. 20 Notre Dame held off No. 21 North Carolina 70-65. Mabrey also made a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to make it a three-possession game after the Tar Heels had cut a 10-point deficit to five with 43 seconds to play. Deja Kelly had a pair of four-point plays and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels. North Carolina was without Eva Hodgson, an 11-point scorer, because of COVID-19 protocols.