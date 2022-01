EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Leo O’Boyle scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Lafayette breezed to a 68-54 victory over Army. Tyrone Perry added 13 points for the Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot League), who snapped a three-game skid. Jalen Rucker had 15 points to pace the Black Knights (10-8, 4-2).