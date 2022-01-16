Vikings interview Packers’ Hackett, Titans’ Ossenfort

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager. The team confirmed the completion of the interviews. Both the Packers and the Titans are on a first-round bye in the playoffs. Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is one of eight candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Rick Spielman.