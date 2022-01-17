African Cup: Aubameyang returning to Arsenal for heart tests

By The Associated Press

Gabon has released Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina to return to their clubs after being diagnosed with heart lesions at the African Cup of Nations. The Gabon Football Federation says Arsenal striker Aubameyang and Nice midfielder Lemina will undergo more intensive medical tests at their clubs. The federation announced on Friday that the cardiac lesions were found on the players in checks by Confederation of African Football medical officials checking on their condition after contracting the coronavirus.