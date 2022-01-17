AP Was There: Wilkins beats rookie Jordan for dunk title

By WILLIAM R. BARNARD

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks outduels rookie Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in an epic slam dunk contest. Wilkins receives perfect scores on his last two dunks with the first bounced off the floor before slamming it through with the second a two-hand around-the-world dunk from the hip. Jordan had a leap from the free-throw line in the semifinals for a perfect score that helped him reach the final.