Bears interview Colts’ Dodds, Eberflus for GM, coaching jobs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have interviewed Indianapolis executive Ed Dodds for their general manager job and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coaching position. Dodds has 19 years of experience in the NFL. He has spent the past five in Indianapolis’ front office, including four as assistant GM under Chris Ballard. Before that, Dodds worked for Seattle from 2007 to 2016. The Seahawks won two conference championships and a Super Bowl. Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.