Hertha Berlin out to dispel gloom before derby, Bayern games

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin fans are bracing themselves for yet more disappointment ahead of a daunting week against city rival Union Berlin and Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich. Hertha hosts in-form Union in the third round of the German Cup on Wednesday, then league leader Bayern in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Injuries, the coronavirus, and the upheaval caused by the high turnover of players amid another coaching change have complicated Hertha’s bid to emerge from its stubborn years-long cycle of underachievement. Hertha on Saturday could only manage a scoreless draw against Wolfsburg – a team that had lost its last eight games across all competitions.