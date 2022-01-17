Kuzma, Beal lead Wizards to 117-98 rout of 76ers

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 13 points in his return from a three-game absence to lift the Washington Wizards to a 117-98 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. missed a second straight game after entering health and safety protocols. Assistant Pat Delany, who coached the team Saturday, also entered the protocols, forcing assistant Joseph Blair to take over for this game. Embiid scored 32 points for the 76ers, but he was on the receiving end of the game’s biggest highlight when Kuzma dunked over him in the second quarter.