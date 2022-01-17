Muguruza is a perfect 10 in Australian Open’s 1st round

BY JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza has kept a perfect streak intact at the Australian Open by winning her opening match at the year’s first tennis Grand Slam event for the 10th straight time. The WTA Finals winner beat Clara Burel in straight sets to open play on Rod Laver Arena on Day 2. The two-time major winner says she’s always extra cautious early in a big tournament. Third-seeded Muguruza will next play French veteran Alize Cornet. Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek opened with a 6-3, 6-0 win over 123rd-ranked British qualifier Harriet Dart.