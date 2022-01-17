Nelson, Cizikas help Islanders hand Flyers 8th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss. Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots to help the Islanders get their fifth win in seven games. New York coach Barry Trotz was back on the bench after missing three games, the last two in COVID-19 protocols. Sorokin improved to 6-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against average in seven career games against Philadelphia. Travis Konecny scored and Martin Jones finished with 27 saves for the Flyers, who are 0-6-2 during their losing streak.