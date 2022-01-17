Schenn, Barbashev score twice in Blues’ 5-3 win over Preds

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev each had two goals and two assists as the St. Louis Blues came from behind to beat the Nashville Predators 5-3. Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists in the first meeting between the teams since they played back-to-back games in February 2020. St. Louis’ victory left the clubs tied for second place in the Central Division with 51 points apiece. Ville Husso made 32 saves for the Blues. He has won his past eight home decisions, last losing at Enterprise Center on April 5, 2021, against Vegas. Yakov Trenin, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves.