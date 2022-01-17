Watt active for Cards, Weddle in for Rams in playoff meeting

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — J.J. Watt is in uniform for the Arizona Cardinals, and Eric Weddle is playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL West rivals’ playoff showdown. Watt was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day for the Cardinals. They are going after their second playoff victory in 12 seasons when they face the division champion Rams at SoFi Stadium. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since late October due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. The 37-year-old Weddle is ending a two-year retirement to help the Rams. They lost both of their starting safeties in their regular-season finale.