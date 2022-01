AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali scored 18 points and his basket with 5.4-seconds left capped an 11-0 Akron run and the Zips beat Western Michigan 74-73 on Tuesday night. Enrique Freeman had 15 points and eight rebounds and Xavier Castaneda scored 14 points and distributed six assists for Akron. B. Artis White scored a career-high 23 points for the Broncos.