Ash Barty marks First Nations Day with easy win in Australia

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was front and center when the Australian Open celebrated its inaugural First Nations Day, but not for very long. The top-ranked Barty has Indigenous heritage and her second-round match at Melbourne Park’s main stadium was included among the features of a program dedicated to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of Australia. She was on and off the court in 52 minutes in a 6-1, 6-1 win over 142nd-ranked qualifier Lucia Bronzetti. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka beat Jil Teichmann 6-1, 6-2 and and will next face No. 15-seeded Elina Svitolina.