Former Bears star Hampton faces probation for drunk driving

WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge in Indiana. The 64-year-old was stopped by Winfield police in November and had an open jug of wine in his truck and a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. He pleaded guilty last month. His attorney tells the Post-Tribune that he’s accepted responsibility for his actions. Hampton was a defensive lineman who played for the Chicago Bears from 1979 to 1990 and was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1985. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2002.