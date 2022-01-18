Goodchild helps No. 21 Duke women beat Miami 58-49

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miela Goodchild scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points and seven assists, and No. 21 Duke beat Miami 58-49. Lexi Gordon beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Duke’s lead to 42-37. Miami made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions at the start of the fourth and took its first lead, 45-44, since 2-0 on a fast-break layup by Ja’Leah Williams with 6:16 left. But the Hurricanes didn’t make another field goal for the rest of the game. Goodchild made Duke’s second 3-pointer of the second half, in 10 attempts, with 2:49 left for a six-point lead. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi scored 19 points for Miami.