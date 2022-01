WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Joiner scored a career-high 24 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Iona beat Monmouth 86-85 in overtime. The Gaels never trailed in overtime. Walker Miller had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (10-6, 2-3), who have now lost four straight.