Madrid great Gento, winner of 6 European Cups, dies at 88

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says former great Francisco “Paco” Gento has died. He was 88. Gento is the only soccer player to win European Cup titles. He played 18 seasons with Madrid from 1953-71. His 23 titles with the club in official competitions is a record he shares with Marcelo. The Brazilian defender tied Gento by winning the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. Gento also helped Madrid win 12 Spanish league titles. He played 600 games with the club and scored 182 goals. He also made 43 appearances with the Spanish national team.