MLS Crew names Bernert as senior business executive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have hired Kristin Bernert as president of business operations, the latest woman to move into a prominent role in Major League Soccer. Haslam Sports Group announced Bernert’s addition. She previously spent 10 years with Madison Square Garden Sports, leading initiatives for the New York Knicks and Rangers before co-founding KB2 Sports, a sports business consulting firm. Among her duties with the Crew, Bernert will oversee all the team’s business endeavors, including fan engagement and marketing; facility management; ticket sales and services and organizational administration. The MLS has been at the forefront of gender inclusion in senior executive positions. Last year, Shari Ballard became the league’s second female CEO.