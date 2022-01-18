Montreal Canadiens hire player agent Kent Hughes as GM

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL. The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens’ poor start. Hughes has been an agent and partner of Quebec-based firm Quartexx Management since 2016. Before joining the Canadiens as their 18th GM, Hughes represented more than 20 players under NHL contracts. His past clients included Patrice Bergeron, Kristopher Letang, Anthony Beauvillier and Darnell Nurse. The Canadiens entered their game Tuesday night at Dallas in last place in the NHL overall standings with a 7-25-5 record.