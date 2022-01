PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Arriola could be on the move from D.C. United after five seasons. The 26-year-old winger, a regular on the U.S. national team, says a trade or transfer was possible before the end of the month. Mexico’s Club América is trying to acquire Arriola from MLS, according to several reports in Mexican media. Dallas and expansion Charlotte are possible trade destinations, MLSsoccer.com reported.