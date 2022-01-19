Mathews scores 23, Rockets rally past scuffling Jazz 116-111

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Garrison Mathews scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to send the Houston Rockets to a 116-111 victory over the scuffling Utah Jazz. Jae’sean Tate chipped in with 18 points and Eric Gordon scored 16. Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and eight assists, while Christian Wood added 13 points and 16 rebounds. The Rockets won for the third time in four games after shooting 22 of 45 from 3-point range. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead Utah. Rudy Gobert had 23 points and nine rebounds. The Jazz lost their third straight home game and are 1-6 in their last seven overall despite outscoring Houston 62-36 in the paint.