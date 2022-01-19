Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators for head coach job

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have completed head coach interviews with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas. Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys’ staff in 2021.