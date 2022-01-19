Weah, back from thigh injury, plays 1st match since Dec 1

By The Associated Press

American forward Tim Weah ended a seven-week layoff and put himself in better position to make the U.S. roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, entering in the 68th minute of Lille’s 3-1 win over Lorient in the French league. Weah had not played in a match since Dec. 1. Two days later, he injured a thigh during training. A 21-year-old son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah _ Liberia’s current president _ Tim Weah has two goals in 18 international appearances. The Americans host El Salvador on Jan. 27.