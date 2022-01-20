Bassett loaned to Feyenoord by Rapids through 2022-23 season

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Midfielder Cole Bassett was loaned by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids to the Dutch club Feyenoord through the 2022-23 season. Bassett agreed to a three-year contract with Colorado through the 2024 season. Feyenoord has an option to purchase his rights, and the Rapids would get a percentage of future transfer fees. A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his MLS debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games. He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.