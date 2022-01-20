Chargers GM Telesco focused on future, not job security

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Telesco thinks the Los Angeles Chargers have a good foundation with quarterback Justin Herbert and coach Brandon Staley. The general manager also realizes fans are frustrated over not making the postseason for the third straight year. The Chargers finished 9-8 in Staley’s first season but missed the playoffs after losing three of their final four games. That included a 35-32 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the last game of the regular season. Under Telesco, the Chargers have reached the playoffs only twice during his nine-year tenure and have finished with a winning record four times.