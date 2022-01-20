Hazard’s extra-time goal puts 10-man Madrid in Copa quarters

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard has scored late in extra time to help 10-man Real Madrid rally to a 2-1 win over Elche in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Madrid conceded moments after Marcelo was sent off late in the first half of extra time. But Isco Alarcón and Hazard scored in the second half to send Madrid into the quarterfinals. Hazard came on at the start of extra time and scored on a breakaway from near the midfield line. He picked up a pass by David Alaba and got around the goalkeeper before finding the open net for his first goal with Madrid since May.