Defending champ Algeria dumped out of African Cup

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria has been dumped out of the African Cup of Nations in the group stage with a 3-1 loss to Ivory Coast. It meant Algeria exited without a win after two shock results earlier in the tournament left it bottom of Group E and needing to beat Ivory Coast to progress. It didn’t come close to doing that as Ivory Coast was totally dominant to announce itself as a contender for the title. Ivory Coast won the group and Equatorial Guinea clinched second place and the other automatic spot in the round of 16 by beating 10-man Sierra Leone 1-0.