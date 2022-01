MORAGA, Calif. — Tommy Kuhse had 17 points off the bench to carry Saint Mary’s to a 73-65 win over Santa Clara, the Gaels’ 10th straight home victory. Alex Ducas had 17 points for Saint Mary’s (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 18 points for the Broncos (11-7, 1-2). PJ Pipes added 16 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points.