Madut scores 17 to carry Hawaii over CS Bakersfield 63-59

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Junior Madut registered 17 points as Hawaii narrowly defeated Cal State Bakersfield 63-59 for its fourth straight win. Madut’s three-point play gave Hawaii (8-5, 4-0 Big West Conference) the lead for good, 58-56, with 2:51 remaining. The Warriors made four free throws inside the final six seconds to seal it. Jerome Desrosiers had 16 points for Hawaii. Noel Coleman added 10 points. Justin McCall scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-7, 1-3). Shawn Stith added 10 points.