Martin scores 27, No. 25 UConn tops Butler again, 75-56

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half, and No. 25 UConn beat Butler for the second time this week, 75-56. Adama Sanogo scored 15 points and Isaiah Whaley had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. UConn trailed by four points at halftime but took control in the second half. Two nights earlier, UConn beat Butler 76-59 at home in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 1 because of COVID-19. Chuck Harris came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs.