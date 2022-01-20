Phinisee’s career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65. Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points. The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 21 points, 19 in the second half. But he missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer.