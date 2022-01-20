Robertson, Seguin rally Stars to 5-4 win over Sabres

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each scored twice, including consecutive goals late in the third period, to lift the Dallas Stars over the Buffalo Sabres 5-4. Seguin tied it with 7:37 left on a power play, then set up Robertson’s go-ahead goal with 3:32 remaining, also on a power play. Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist, John Klingberg had three assists and Braden Holtby made 20 saves as the Stars opened a four-game trip by ending a streak of seven losses on the road. Dallas also snapped a three-game skid overall.