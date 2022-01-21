Africa’s soccer show a virus risk and a vaccine opportunity

By ISIFU WIRFENGLA

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The risk is obvious when you hold a major international soccer tournament right after the emergence of the omicron variant and in a country with precariously low COVID-19 vaccination levels. But Cameroon health authorities also see their hosting of the monthlong African Cup of Nations as an opportunity in the fight against coronavirus infections. They have made it mandatory for fans to be vaccinated to watch games at stadiums and hope this will entice soccer-mad Cameroonians to get jabs. Health officials are claiming some success but others doubt soccer can beat vaccine hesitancy on a big enough scale.