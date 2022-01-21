Everton owner makes $135M cash injection as team struggles

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has injected another $135 million into the club and says it demonstrates his commitment at a turbulent time as the team plunges toward the Premier League’s relegation zone. The cash injection turned a loan into equity and saw Moshiri take his shareholding in Everton to 94% by acquiring a further 33,333 shares through his Blue Heaven Holdings. Moshiri has spent nearly $700 million on transfers since buying a majority share in the club in 2016 and says in a letter to fans “I promise you that my determination to deliver for Everton will not waver.” Everton is six points above the relegation zone.