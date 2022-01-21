Green, Parsons win Four Continents ice dance title

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Caroline Green and Michael Parsons of the United States have won the ice dance title at the Four Continents figure skating championships. Green and Parsons had the lead from Thursday’s rhythm dance and extended it in the free dance to score a total 200.59 points for what was the biggest win of their career together. Cha Jun-hwan is on track to win South Korea’s first Four Continents men’s medal after he scored 98.96 to take first place in the short program ahead of two Japanese skaters. Kazuki Tomono landed two quads and is second on 97.10. Kao Miura is third on 88.37.