CLEVELAND — Yahel Hill had 15 points off the bench to lift Cleveland State to a 64-61 win over Youngstown State. A 3-pointer by D’Moi Hodge gave the Vikings a 62-52 lead with 3:59 remaining and they held on to win despite not scoring again until Tre Gomillion beat the final buzzer with a dunk. Dwayne Cohill had 20 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State.