MATCHDAY: Man City can strengthen title bid at Southampton

The Associated Press

Manchester City heads to Southampton seeking a 13th straight win to move 14 points clear in the Premier League. Manchester United could move into fourth place by winning at home to West Ham, which currently occupies that position. Sevilla can move within a point of Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a win at home against Celta Vigo. Sevilla can move closer to Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a win at home against Celta Vigo. Serie A leader Inter Milan’s match against Venezia could be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak on Venezia.