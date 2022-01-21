Nurkic’s rebound, basket late rally Blazers over Celtics

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Boston Celtics 109-105. Nurkic had 29 points and 17 rebounds, none bigger than his board after Jayson Tatum gave Boston a 104-103 lead with two free throws with 26.8 seconds to go. Anfernee Simons missed at the other end, and Nurkic grabbed the ball and softly put it in from a few feet out. The Blazers sealed the victory at the foul line. CJ McCollum scored 24 points and Simons had 21 for Portland.