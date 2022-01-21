Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins his father in NASCAR Hall of Fame

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most popular race car drivers in history, has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, joining his late father. Drivers Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik also were inducted into the Hall of Fame’s 12th class. Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. The inductees were elected in 2020, but the induction ceremony was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earnhardt received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes, while Stefanik received 49%. Farmer received 71% of the vote on the inaugural pioneer ballot.