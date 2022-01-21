White 1 of 4 US snowboarders to defend Olympic titles

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White is one of four defending gold medalists named to the U.S. snowboarding team, along with Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson and Chloe Kim. Only White had to sweat out his spot on the team after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle. He finished third last week at a World Cup event in Switzerland to eliminate any doubt about his spot, and the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team made it official when they announced the 26-person team. Lindsey Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, made her fifth Olympics in snowboardcross.