OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 15 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 58-41 win over Lamar. Aimaq made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (13-6, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Lincoln Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-17, 0-6), who have now lost 10 games in a row.