Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94. Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston. Morse made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 14 free throws. Justin Amadi had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Reyne Smith had 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Meeks added 17 points.