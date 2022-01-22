Mosley scores 40, Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points and Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69, ending the Ramblers’ 10-game winning streak. Donovan Clay added 16 points and Gaige Prim 11 for the Bears, who last beat an AP Top 25 team Dec. 28, 2011, when they defeated No. 21 Creighton 77-65. Braden Morris had 16 points and Lucas Williamson 11 for Loyola Chicago, which had won 30 straight home games for the fourth-longest active streak in Division I. Missouri State led by as much as 20 and shot 60.9% from the field after halftime — and 53.8% for the game. The Bears also went 8 of 19 from beyond the arc.