Nadal reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for 14th time

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 14th time after beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets following a long opening tiebreaker. Nadal needed seven set points before finishing off the almost 29-minute tiebreaker on the way to his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory. Nadal moved to equal-second all-time with John Newcombe for most quarterfinals in Australia. Roger Federer tops that list with 15. He will next play Denis Shapovalov after the No. 14 seed from Canada upset Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty reached the quarterfinals at her home major for the fourth straight year with a straight sets win over Amanda Anisimova.