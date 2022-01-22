Russ Smith all smiles as Louisville retires his No. 2 jersey

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Russ Smith simply basked in the energy of a proud moment as Louisville’s former All-America guard had his No. 2 jersey retired on Saturday. His jersey hangs in the KFC Yum! Center rafters alongside other Cardinal men’s basketball greats such as Wes Unseld, Darrell Griffith, Pervis Ellison and Charlie Tyra. Smith led Louisville to the 2013 NCAA championship and 2012 Final Four, both appearances since vacated. He thanked a charged crowd for supporting him as he made his dream possible and added, “You guys have always had my back.”