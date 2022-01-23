Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. Curtoni mastered a tricky course-set to finish a slim 0.09 seconds ahead of Austria’s Tamara Tippler and 0.24 ahead of Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin for the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup race. Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin took few risks and finished 16th. The Italian team said Goggia sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg plus some tendon damage after she did the splits midway through the run.