Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-91

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-91 on Sunday night. The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games. Ja Morant had 35 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant was 14 for 31 from the floor while the rest of the team shot 23 for 68.