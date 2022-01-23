Ducharme leads No. 9 UConn to 75-57 win over St. John’s

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-high 28 points and Dorka Juhasz added 16 to help No. 9 UConn beat St. John’s 75-57. The Huskies, who only had eight healthy players again because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, also got 18 rebounds and 10 assists from Olivia Nelson-Ododa. UConn (11-4, 6-0 Big East) trailed 15-11 with 2:31 left in the first quarter before going on a 25-7 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the game. Ducharme had nine points during the spurt. Nika Muhl’s layup capped the run and made it 36-22. Kadaja Bailey and Leilani Correa scored 21 and 19 respectively to lead the Red Storm (5-12, 1-6).