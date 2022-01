BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahamadou Fofana posted 15 points as Canisius edged past St. Peter’s 63-60. Scott Hitchon hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining to give Canisius a 61-60 lead and Fofana provided the final margin with two free throws with 6 seconds to go. Hitchon finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Hassan Drame had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Peacocks.